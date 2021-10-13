Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 101.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 432.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

