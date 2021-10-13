Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $215.42. The company had a trading volume of 83,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

