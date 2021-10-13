Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $268.77. 70,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,761. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

