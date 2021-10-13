Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,316 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,274,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

