Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

