Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

