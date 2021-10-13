Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 104,685 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.22% of Toll Brothers worth $86,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:TOL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

