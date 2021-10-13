Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 23,901 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $80,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.