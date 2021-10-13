Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $70,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Exelon stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

