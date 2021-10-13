Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $96.12 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.52% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $96,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

