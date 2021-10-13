Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $84,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,466,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

