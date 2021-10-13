Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,019 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $90,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

GM stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.