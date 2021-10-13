ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 77,861 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.38.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

