ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 77,861 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.38.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)
ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
