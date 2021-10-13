Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 458,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

