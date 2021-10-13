ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Down 66.4% in September

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ClickStream stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

