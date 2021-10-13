CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

