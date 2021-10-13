CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP opened at $119.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.