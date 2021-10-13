CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CNEY opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.