Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.