Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.15. 135,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

