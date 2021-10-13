Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 1,756,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

