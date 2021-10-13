Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

VGT traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.56. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.56 and a 200 day moving average of $395.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

