Color Platform Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $238,697.43 and approximately $14.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,381.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.01035480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.00341282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00301223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

