Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

