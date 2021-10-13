Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$52.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 550,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

