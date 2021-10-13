Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

LAD stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.40 and its 200-day moving average is $353.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

