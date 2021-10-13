Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

