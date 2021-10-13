Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

