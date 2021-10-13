Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,263 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,140. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

