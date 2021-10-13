Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 469 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,509,000 after acquiring an additional 434,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

