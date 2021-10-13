Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 336.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Citi Trends by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 75.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

