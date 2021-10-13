Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $169,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

