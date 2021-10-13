Comparing Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% ALX Oncology N/A -15.51% -15.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and ALX Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 5.78 -$4.32 million ($1.50) -18.19 ALX Oncology $1.18 million 2,035.95 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -25.13

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 ALX Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

