Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 6.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $60.50. 19,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,203,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.99.

Get Confluent alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.