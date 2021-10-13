ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.75

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.