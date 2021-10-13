Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLR. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

