Contrasting Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99%

63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 27.58 $33.77 million $0.30 96.83 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.36 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.30

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $554.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats Shoals Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

