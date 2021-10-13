Contrasting Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 304.43 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -1.10 Compugen $2.00 million 208.34 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -16.46

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89% Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compugen beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.