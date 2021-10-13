Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Increases Dividend to $3.46 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 3.461 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Conwest Associates has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

