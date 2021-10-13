Covington Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.81. 7,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

