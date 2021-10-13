Covington Capital Management Purchases 5,131 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.82. The company had a trading volume of 309,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,026. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

