Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

