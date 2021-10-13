Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.70.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Cowen has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

