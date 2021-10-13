Cowen Initiates Coverage on Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 186.62% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE:KORE opened at $6.28 on Monday. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.68.
About Kore Group
