Cowen Initiates Coverage on Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 186.62% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:KORE opened at $6.28 on Monday. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

