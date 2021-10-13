Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.