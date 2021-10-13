Credit Suisse Group Boosts MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $16.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

