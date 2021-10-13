Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLDI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

