Critical Analysis: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 5.13 $656.00 million $3.32 23.15 Intel $77.87 billion 2.72 $20.90 billion $5.30 9.84

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Advantest pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 22.90% 30.96% 20.37% Intel 23.91% 27.24% 14.47%

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intel 11 11 11 0 2.00

Intel has a consensus price target of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Advantest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Advantest on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive.

