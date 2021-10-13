Critical Contrast: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Betawave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.14 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -14.54 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Risk & Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.83, suggesting that its stock price is 883% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yext and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%.

Summary

Yext beats Betawave on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

