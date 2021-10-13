Critical Review: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.08 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Battalion Oil -140.49% -9.46% -2.09%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

